Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
05.01.26 | 08:11
0,580 Euro
+2,11 % +0,012
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5700,58610:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for December and the Fourth Quarter of 2025

In December 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 461,868 passengers, which is a 0.2% increase compared to December 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.8% to 18,129 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.3% to 55,469 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of the year (October - December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,306,310 passengers, which is a 0.3% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 7.4% to 59,830 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 160,111 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2025 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

Dec 2025Dec 2024ChangeQ4 2025Q4 2024Change
Passengers461,868460,7860.2%1,306,3101,310,014-0.3%
Finland - Sweden112,676103,1809.2%350,028340,5532.8%
Estonia - Finland302,997308,781-1.9%831,976843,269-1.3%
Estonia - Sweden46,19548,825-5.4%124,306126,192-1.5%
Cargo Units18,12918,851-3.8%59,83064,606-7.4%
Finland - Sweden2,0272,225-8.9%7,1448,420-15.2%
Estonia - Finland13,84213,884-0.3%43,85546,859-6.4%
Estonia - Sweden2,2602,742-17.6%8,8319,327-5.3%
Passenger Vehicles55,46957,955-4.3%160,111164,586-2.7%
Finland - Sweden4,2484,287-0.9%10,91810,5343.6%
Estonia - Finland48,89851,556-5.2%143,394149,109-3.8%
Estonia - Sweden2,3232,11210.0%5,7994,94317.3%

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. In the fourth quarter, the shuttle vessels did not operate a total of 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise vessel Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels, Sailor and Regal Star.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.