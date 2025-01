MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined to the lowest level for the month of December since 2007, figures from the labor ministry revealed on Friday.The number of unemployed decreased 25,300, or 0.98 percent from the previous month in December.In December, registered unemployment totalled 2.56 million, which was the lowest figure of December since 2007. Compared to the previous year, unemployment declined 146,738.Registered unemployment decreased by 21,408 in the services sector and by 2,019 in agriculture. Meanwhile, unemployment increased by 4,396 in construction and by 875 in industry.Further, data showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 years fell by 10,903 people or 5.54 percent in December. Registrations hit 185,801, the lowest for the month on record.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX