PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are exhibiting weakness Friday morning, with those from luxury and automobile sectors recording more pronounced losses. Concerns about political uncertainty in France, and tariff threats by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appear to be weighing on stocks.The benchmark CAC 40, which dropped to 7,393.76 earlier in the morning, was up 48.67 points or 0.66% at 7,345.0 a little while ago.On Thursday, French stocks underpeformed even as other major markets in Europe scored impressive gains despite early weakness. The CAC 40 closed up 0.18% yesterday.ArcelorMittal is down 3.4%. Kering and Stellantis are down nearly 3% from Thursday's closing prices. Dassault Sytemes is lower by about 1.8%, while LVMH, STMicroElectronics, Essilor, Hermes International, Safran and Accor are down 1 to 1.5%.Unibail Rodamco, TotalEnergies and Eurofins Scientific are moderately higher, while Vivendi, Engie and Bouygues are up marginally.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX