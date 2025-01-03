FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 03.01.2025 - 11.00 am- BERENBERG CUTS VISTRY PRICE TARGET TO 650 (750) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS INDIVIOR PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1220 (1800) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES WISE PRICE TARGET TO 1240 (1050) PENCE - 'BUY'dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob