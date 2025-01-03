Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref completes the acquisition of Cool4U

Press release

Beijer Ref has completed the transaction of leading Hungarian HVAC distributor Cool4U. In June 2024, Beijer Ref signed a binding agreement to acquire 80% of the shares in Cool4U, with an option to acquire the remaining share. The Hungarian Competition Authority has now unconditionally approved the acquisition of the business and thus the transaction was subsequently completed.

Cool4U, which is headquartered in Szarvas (Hungary), will continue to operate under its own brand. The business will be included in the Beijer Ref Group's accounts as of January 3, 2025.

Malmö, January 3, 2025

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

