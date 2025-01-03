JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's jobless rate declined for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.The jobless rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in November from 3.2 percent in October. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.3 percent.The number of unemployed persons decreased to 6,400 in November from 7,500 in the preceding month.Meanwhile, the number of employed persons dropped to 225,800 in November from 230,000 in the prior month. The employment rate was 77.2 percent versus 79.4 percent in October.On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in November, down from 3.0 percent a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX