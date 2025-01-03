LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks moving in a very narrow range in lackluster trade Friday morning amid a lack of fresh economic data and significant corporate news. A slightly weaker Pound is limiting the market's downside.Mining stocks are exhibiting some weakness, weighed down by weak copper prices.The benchmark FTSE 100 advanced to 8,268.97 after a weak start, and after dropping to a low of 8,246.93, is currently down 3.33 points or 0.04% at 8,256.79.Hiscox is rising nearly 2.5%. Airtel Africa, BP, Shell, Imperial Brands, Marks & Spencer, Unite Group, Vodafone Group, British American Tobacco, Sainsbury (J) and Schrodders are up 0.5 to 1.1%.Tullow Oil climbed more than 7% this morning following an announcement from the company that it was exempted from a $320 million tax on its Ghana operations.Shares of budget airline Wizz Air Holdings dropped more than 2% after the company gave an update on its share capital structure.Barrat Redrow is declining nearly 2%. Entain, Anglo American Plc, Easyjet, Taylor Wimpey, Antofagasta, Persimmon, Rio Tinto, Spirax Group and Melrose Industries, ICH, Informa, Relx are down 1 to 1.5%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX