WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has presented the Presidential Citizens Medal to 20 persons.The recipients include former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. The Republican lawmaker has been awarded the second-highest U.S. civilian honor in recognition of her work co-chairing the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack of January 6, 2021.Cheney and the other co-chair of the House panel, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., received the award in a ceremony held at the White House Thursday.'Throughout two decades in public service, including as a Congresswoman for Wyoming and Vice Chair of the Committee on the January 6 attack, Liz Cheney has raised her voice and reached across the aisle to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom, dignity and decency,' the White House said.'He chaired the House January 6th Committee, at the forefront of defending the rule of law with unwavering integrity and a steadfast commitment to truth,' the White House said about Thompson.Attorney and activist Mary Bonauto, who fought to legalize same-sex marriage; Two-time NBA Champion and Hall-of-Fame New York Knick Bill Bradley, who served three terms as Senator from New Jersey; Dr. Frank Butler who introduced Tactical Combat Casualty Care to the medical world that set new standards for tourniquet use for injuries; Chris Dodd, who served for more than 50 years as a Congressman; Vietnam War veteran Diane Carlson Evans who founded the Vietnam Women's Memorial Foundation; and Eleanor Smeal, who led massive protests and galvaned women's votes in the 1970s to steer progress for equal pay and helped the Violence Against Women Act become law, also were among those who received the honor from Biden.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX