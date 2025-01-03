WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has urged Americans to test their homes for radon.Radon is an odorless, colorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that, when left unaddressed, can build up inside a home. Over time, exposure to radon can cause lung cancer. The only way to know if your home has high levels of radon is to test for it, EPA said in a press release.'Radon is a serious public health risk that can be reduced using simple, proven techniques,' said Acting Director of EPA's Indoor Environments Division, Sharon White. 'During this year's National Radon Action Month, we urge everyone to take the first but vital step of testing their home. This year's theme of 'Test Your Nest: Test, Fix, Save a Life,' emphasizes that identifying and reducing radon exposure can decrease lung cancer risk and save lives. Together we can protect our families and communities from this invisible threat.'The EPA recognizes January as National Radon Action Month.Millions of homes in the United States have elevated levels of radon. Radon is the main cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year, but many people don't know about radon or the risks it can pose to their health.The EPA recommended home owners to take action if radon levels above 4 picocuries per liter are discovered. 'If your home does have elevated levels of radon, a qualified professional can install a system to lower your indoor radon levels'. More guidance on how to address radon risks is available at EPA's radon website.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX