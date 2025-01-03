CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in world markets at the onset of the new year. The Fed's hawkish monetary policy outlook, the political instability in parts of Europe, the potential escalation in trade war as well as geopolitical tensions weighed on market sentiment.Markets in the meanwhile are waiting for the ISM manufacturing PMI update from the U.S. for the month of December. Markets expect the contraction to persist albeit without further deterioration.Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. European benchmarks are trading on a negative note. Asian benchmarks are trading on a mixed note.The Dollar Index retreated after touching a high of 109.53 on Thursday. Bond yields eased in the U.S. but hardened elsewhere. Crude oil prices declined amidst a less-than-expected draw in inventories in the U.S. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,454.50, up 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,880.60, up 0.19% Germany's DAX at 19,934.55, down 0.35% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,248.29, down 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,320.57, down 0.99% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,885.25, down 0.66% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,894.54, down 0.96% (Dec 30) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,250.50, up 0.60% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,211.43, down 1.57% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,760.27, up 0.70%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0280, up 0.15% GBP/USD at 1.2393, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 157.37, down 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6215, up 0.19% USD/CAD at 1.4403, up 0.02% Dollar Index at 109.03, down 0.20%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.551%, down 0.52% Germany at 2.3905%, up 0.99% France at 3.265%, up 1.62% U.K. at 4.6200%, up 0.48% Japan at 1.070%, down 2.28% (Dec 30)Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $75.55, down 0.50%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $72.77, down 0.49%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,669.46, up 0.02%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,434.16, down 0.09% Ethereum at $3,445.12, down 0.57% XRP at $2.42, up 1.00% Solana at $211.17, up 2.08% BNB at $701.51, down 1.51%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX