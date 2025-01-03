NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial turnover in Cyprus expanded for the fourth successive month in October, figures from the Statistical Service showed on Friday.Industrial sales advanced 1.0 percent year-over-year in October, following a 0.9 percent increase in September.Among sectors, manufacturing turnover grew 3.7 percent from last year, and that of mining and quarrying was 6.6 percent higher. On the other side, the electricity supply segment showed a decline of 9.4 percent.During the first ten months of 2024, industrial sales recorded an increase of 2.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX