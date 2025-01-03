OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO, RCI), a Canadian communications and media company, on Friday revised down its annual service revenue growth outlook, citing lower than expected fourth-quarter media revenue.For the full year, Rogers now expects annual service revenue growth of just over 7 percent, compared with its prior guidance range of 8 percent to 10 percent.The company is scheduled to release its fourth quarter earnings report and guidance for full-year 2025 on January 30.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX