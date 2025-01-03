Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas' American Robotics Secures its Latest FAA BVLOS Waiver for Expanded Drone Operations Over People and Moving Vehicles from a Remote Operations Center

Significant progress for the industry and American Robotics as the Optimus System-the only FAA Type Certified uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) developed for security and inspection - integrated with Kestrel airspace management and C-UAS solution, enables expanded BVLOS operations at Ondas' Baltimore Global Operations Control Center

Ondas prepares for FAA Part 108 framework, scaling industry operations

American Robotics is hosting a Drone as First Responder (DFR) event at its Baltimore Headquarters on January 16th

SPARKS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. ("OAS") business unit's American Robotics subsidiary has secured an additional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver. Securing this additional FAA BVLOS waiver reflects the safety and strength of American Robotics' technology platforms, reinforcing its position at the forefront of autonomous drone operations and its positive partnering with the FAA. The waiver further demonstrates leadership with respect to scaling within a complex aviation regulatory environment.

"Securing this FAA BVLOS waiver is a testament to the strength of our technology and the trust we continue to build with regulators. This achievement enhances the operational capabilities of our Optimus System, enabling us to better serve defense, government, and commercial customers with advanced solutions for DFR, critical asset inspection, and more," Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings, commented.

"This waiver is not just a regulatory achievement - it's a validation of our commitment to advancing the drone industry at scale," Timothy "T3" Tenne, CEO of American Robotics, added. "As we complete the build-out of our global Operations Control Center (OCC), we're not only enhancing our ability to provide worldwide operational services but also preparing for the FAA's forthcoming Part 108 framework. This includes enabling one Remote Pilot in Command (RPIC) to oversee multiple UAS, paving the way for greater scalability across the industry."

The newly awarded BVLOS waiver marks significant progress for the industry as it allows American Robotics' Optimus System to conduct true BVLOS operations. This FAA waiver permits flights over people and moving vehicles from a centralized remote operations center. The permissions granted in this waiver highlights the safety and efficiency provided by Kestrel, American Robotics' advanced airspace management and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) solution. Kestrel, along with the Optimus System, the only FAA Type Certified uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) developed for security and inspection, is a key component of the operational capabilities provided to customers.

The OCC will empower American Robotics to monitor and manage its systems globally, offering a new level of service for its customers while ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks. By integrating these capabilities, American Robotics is positioned to meet diverse requirements across sectors, from defense and public safety to critical infrastructure inspection.

American Robotics invites those interested in learning more to attend its Drone as a First Responder (DFR) Day on January 16, 2025, where the full capabilities of its sUAS platforms and products will be showcased. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of our advanced drone capabilities, including real-world scenarios where the Optimus System and Kestrel solution are deployed. For more information or to reserve your spot, please contact American Robotics directly at contact@american-robotics.com.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Holdings Inc. via its wholly-owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System - the world's first FAA certified small UAS (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

