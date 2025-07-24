Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Networks Completes First Buildout of its 802.16 Technology to Power the Latest Class I Railroad's Migration to New 900 MHz Network in Chicago

Demonstrates continued adoption of Ondas' IEEE 802.16 (dot 16) technology for Rail wireless network upgrades in collaboration with its partner Siemens Mobility

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that it has completed the first buildout of its 802.16 technology operating on the new 900 MHz "A Block" with a large Class I railroad in Chicago. This new deployment continues Ondas' collaboration with its partner Siemens Mobility to assist rail operators with the transition from legacy systems to cutting-edge 900 MHz wireless communications networks capable of supporting IEEE 802.16 ("dot16") technology.

As the first 900 MHz A Block network upgrade by a Class I railroad in Chicago - one of the most complex railroad wireless environments in the country - this achievement demonstrates the continued adoption and maturity of Ondas Networks IEEE 802.16 technology to provide scalable, secure, and ubiquitous in dense, urban rail systems. This latest installation in Chicago includes upgrades to the railroad's core base station infrastructure, providing a mission-critical backbone to enable future upgrades to additional wayside infrastructure.

"We are excited to announce this latest adoption of our 900 MHz technology by a Class I railroad in Chicago," said Ondas Networks CEO Markus Nottelmann. "This is yet additional validation that Ondas Networks and Siemens Mobility have delivered a viable and comprehensive deployment plan for 900 MHz wireless network upgrades in the industry which allows the Class 1s to meet their commitments to transition to the new A Block. This further demonstrates the maturity and readiness of our dot16 technology to provide scalable and secure wireless technology to North American railroads."

In conjunction with Siemens Mobility, Ondas Networks previously announced in December that it would also be upgrading the legacy 900 MHz system of Metra, Chicago's metropolitan commuter rail, to an advanced, 802.16 network operating on the new A Block in Chicago. Ondas Networks is actively coordinating the use of the A Block spectrum with industry bodies in Chicago and elsewhere to assist railroads with ongoing migrations from the legacy 900 MHz network which is being retired.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous drone and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS offers a portfolio of best-in-class AI-driven defense and security drone platforms that are currently deployed globally to protect and secure sensitive locations, populations, and critical infrastructure. Operating via its wholly owned subsidiaries, American Robotics and Airobotics, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified sUAS for automated aerial security and data capture-and the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS system designed to neutralize hostile drones.?

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.?

For additional information on Ondas Holdings:?www.ondas.com, X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com, X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com, X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com, X?and?LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

