Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings Retires All Outstanding Convertible Notes, Fortifies Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and autonomous drone and data solutions through its Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems business units, today announced the full retirement of its outstanding convertible notes.

As of July 18, 2025, all previously issued convertible notes of Ondas, including the 2023 Additional Notes, the December 3, 2024 Additional Notes, the December 17, 2024 Additional Notes, and the December 31, 2024 Additional Notes, have been fully settled and no longer outstanding. With this milestone, Ondas has no outstanding convertible notes.

"The full exercise and retirement of our convertible notes is a significant achievement for Ondas," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "It reflects our strong financial position and confidence in our long-term growth trajectory. With more than $67 million in cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet as of June 30th, we are operating from a position of strength with ample liquidity to pursue our strategic growth plan."

This development further enhances the Company's capital structure, simplifying its balance sheet while underscoring Ondas' financial discipline and strategic focus.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous drone and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.?

OAS offers a portfolio of best-in-class AI-driven defense and security drone platforms that are currently deployed globally to protect and secure sensitive locations, populations, and critical infrastructure. Operating via its wholly owned subsidiaries, American Robotics and Airobotics, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified sUAS for automated aerial security and data capture-and the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS system designed to neutralize hostile drones.????

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.??

Forward-Looking Statements?

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.??

