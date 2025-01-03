MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has named 17 countries that encourage child soldiering.Afghanistan, Myanmar, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Libya, Mali, Russia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Venezuela and Yemen are the countries that the U.S. Department of State has listed in its 2024 Trafficking In Persons Report.The U.S. Government recognizes child soldiering as a form of human trafficking. Child soldiering occurs when a governmental armed group, including police or other security forces, paramilitary organization, rebel group, or other non-state armed group unlawfully recruits or uses children as combatants or in support roles. Such support roles include children serving as cooks, porters, guards, messengers, medics, servants or spies.Each year, as required by the Child Soldiers Prevention Act, the U.S. Department of State compiles a list of foreign governments identified during the previous year as having government armed forces, police, or other security forces, or government-supported armed groups that recruit or use child soldiers.Governments identified on the list are subject to restrictions on some kinds of security assistance such as Foreign Military Financing, International Military Education and Training, and commercial licensing of military equipment. These restrictions commence in the fiscal year following the government being listed in the TIP Report. Effective throughout Fiscal Year 2025, these restrictions will apply to the listed countries.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX