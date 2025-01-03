LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A top secret lab in the UK has developed an atomic clock using quantum technology, which will make military operations more secure.Developed at the top-secret Defense Science and Technology Laboratory, (Dstl) the quantum clock will be a leap forward in improving intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance by decreasing the reliance on GPS technology, which can be disrupted and blocked by adversaries.The clock's precision is so refined that it will lose less than one second over billions of years, allowing scientists to measure time at an unprecedented scale. The first device of its kind to be built in the UK, it will be deployable on military operations in the next five years, according to the UK Ministry of Defense.The applications of quantum clocks extend beyond precision timekeeping. Further improvement to GPS accuracy could transform global navigation systems, aiding in everything from satellite communication to aircraft navigation.Improved quantum clocks can enable more precise and independent navigation systems, reducing reliance on GPS satellites, which are vulnerable to jamming or destruction in conflict scenarios; Secure communications systems, such as encrypted military networks, which depend on highly synchronized timekeeping; Enhance the accuracy of advanced weapon systems like guided missiles, which rely on accurate timing to calculate trajectories and coordinate attacks; and Allow UK Armed Forces to gain an edge over adversaries in time-critical operations, especially in areas like cyber warfare, where milliseconds can make a difference.The 'Demonstration of Advanced Timing Apparatus', or DATA, is part of a planned series of experiments designed to understand the performance and limitations of quantum clocks, with potential benefits for military and national infrastructure resilience.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX