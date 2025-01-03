SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), Friday announced three Executive Vice President promotions, effective immediately.The minimally invasive care and robotic surgery company promoted Henry Charlton as executive vice president and chief commercial and marketing officer. Charlton is a 21-year Intuitive veteran, and has been serving as chief commercial officer since 2022, and as chief marketing officer since 2023.Gary Loeb has been promoted to executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer. Loeb has been with Intuitive from 2022.Jamie Samath, CFO and enterprise technology leader, is promoted as executive vice president.Charlton will continue to report to Intuitive President Dave Rosa; Loeb and Samath will continue to report to CEO Gary Guthart.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX