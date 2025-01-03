CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The loonie dropped to 108.88 against the yen and 1.4879 against the euro, off its early highs of 109.47 and 1.4769, respectively.The loonie declined to a 4-day low of 0.8972 against the aussie and a fresh 2-week low of 1.4454 against the greenback, from its early highs of 0.8928 and 1.4383, respectively.The currency is seen finding support around 106.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro, 0.92 against the aussie and 1.46 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX