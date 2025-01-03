CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The aussie retreated to 97.53 against the yen and 0.6197 against the greenback, from an early high of 97.89 and a 3-day high of 0.6225, respectively.The aussie fell to 1.6594 against the euro and 1.1074 against the kiwi, from an early high of 1.6508 and a multi-week high of 1.1100, respectively.The currency is seen finding support around 96.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback, 1.67 against the euro and 1.09 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX