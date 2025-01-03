Anzeige
WKN: A2NB65 | ISIN: DE000A2NB650 | Ticker-Symbol: MUX
03.01.2025 22:34 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V. transfers the ownership of MAGIRUS to Mutares

Turin, 3rd January 2025. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that today the full ownership of Magirus GmbH and its affiliates performing firefighting business ("MAGIRUS") has been transferred to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), as per the terms of the agreement described on 13th March 2024, subject to contractual price adjustments primarily reflecting MAGIRUS's actual business performance during 2024.

Following the agreement with Mutares, the Firefighting Business Unit has been classified as "Discontinued Operations" since the first quarter of 2024. One-off effects from the transaction are excluded from Iveco Group's adjusted metrics.

Mutares is a listed private equity holding company that acquires medium-sized companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential. Under its new ownership, MAGIRUS is entering into the next chapter in its long-standing history, enabling it to compete even more efficiently and effectively in its unique market. The brand has been serving firefighters and disaster responders around the world since 1864.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.