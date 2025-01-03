Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 05.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bevorstehende News könnten diesen Kupfer-Explorer ins große Rampenlicht katapultieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
03.01.25
21:58 Uhr
164,74 Euro
-0,14
-0,08 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,36165,6804.01.
164,42165,4003.01.
PR Newswire
03.01.2025 23:05 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing Appoints Deasy as Chief Information Officer

Finanznachrichten News

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced Dana Deasy as the company's new chief information digital officer and senior vice president, Information Technology & Data Analytics.

Elected to the role effective Dec. 31, 2024, Deasy will oversee all aspects of information technology, information security, and data and analytics. He will report to Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg and serve on the company's Executive Council.

"Dana is a well-respected, global technology leader who has a track record of delivering on innovative technologies across large and complex organizations," said Ortberg. "With the need to stay vigilant to protect against cyber threats, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence playing a larger role across all industries, our IT team will have a key role as we focus on meeting our safety and quality goals, delivering reliably for our customers and positioning ourselves for the future."

Deasy brings to Boeing more than 40 years of technology and leadership experience and a career that has spanned multiple industries. Most recently, he served as chief information officer at the U.S. Department of Defense and before that, at JPMorganChase, BP and General Motors. His career started in information management at Rockwell's Space Systems Division.

Deasy replaces Susan Doniz, who left the company late last year.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2025 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.