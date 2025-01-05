WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines said it has expedited its schedule to introduce Starlink to its global travelers. This move aims to enhance the in-flight connectivity experience for passengers worldwide.The airlines noted that it plans to start testing Starlink next month, with the first commercial flight expected to launch this spring on a United Embraer E-175 aircraft. The airline aims to equip its entire two-cabin regional fleet with Starlink by the end of the year and have its first mainline Starlink-enabled plane in operation before the year ends.Eventually, United will extend Starlink to its entire fleet.According to the company, MileagePlus customers will enjoy free access to Starlink, offering transformative inflight entertainment experiences such as streaming, shopping, gaming, and more. Membership to MileagePlus is also free.Last September, United signed agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink to its entire fleet. And starting in a few months, the airline's customers will enjoy the same high-speed, low-latency internet service in the air that they enjoy on the ground.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX