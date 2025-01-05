CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday see December results of the services PMI from Caixin, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the PMI score was 51.5.Australia (Jubo Bank) and Japan (Jibun) also will see services PMI results for December, while Hong Kong and Singapore will see private sector PMIs from S&P Global.Thailand is scheduled to release December figures for consumer prices; in November, overall inflation was up 0.95 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.80 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX