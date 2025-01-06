TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced that China's National Medical Products Administration approved VYLOY (zolbetuximab), in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors are claudin (CLDN) 18.2 positive.Zolbetuximab is the first NMPA-approved monoclonal antibody to target gastric tumor cells that express the biomarker CLDN18.2.Astellas noted that it has already reflected the impact from the NMPA approval of zolbetuximab in its financial forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX