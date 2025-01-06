Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Bevorstehende News könnten diesen Kupfer-Explorer ins große Rampenlicht katapultieren
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 04:48 Uhr
Amorepacific Named CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree

Finanznachrichten News

Generative AI-based makeup application captures company's sixth consecutive win at CES
Also unveils new technology with Samsung Electronics, along with latest makeON skincare device

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific has been named a CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree for its generative AI-based makeup application, 'WANNA-BEAUTY AI.' This marks the company's sixth consecutive CES Innovation Award recognition. In addition to the award-winning application, Amorepacific will be showcasing its latest beauty technologies at this year's events - including the 'AI Skin Analysis & Care Solution,' which will be unveiled in Samsung Electronics' 'MICRO LED Beauty Mirror,' and a new skincare device from its beauty device brand makeON.

Amorepacific named CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree for generative AI-based makeup application 'WANNA-BEAUTY AI'

'WANNA-BEAUTY AI,' an Innovation Award Honoree in the AI category, is a voice-activated chatbot application that leverages generative AI to help customers discover their ideal makeup looks and experience personalized virtual try-ons. The application first analyzes skin tone, facial features, and proportions with user photos. The AI solution, trained with data from makeup artists, then offers makeup recommendations and virtual try-ons. Users can also virtually try on someone else's makeup on their faces, all done conveniently through a voice consultation interface.

Amorepacific named CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree for generative AI-based makeup application 'WANNA-BEAUTY AI'

The patented solution, developed to provide tailored makeup for individual customers, incorporates Amorepacific's image diagnosis technology and the AI image generation technology co-developed with KAIST. 'WANNA-BEAUTY AI' will be showcased at the Venetian Expo Innovation Awards Showcase.

Amorepacific will also unveil its latest beauty technologies at CES. The company's proprietary technology 'AI Skin Analysis & Care Solution' will be incorporated into Samsung Electronics' 'MICRO LED Beauty Mirror' and showcased at the Samsung Electronics' First Look booth. Combining camera-based optical skin diagnosis with contact-type skin diagnosis, the 'AI Skin Analysis Solution' can offer in-depth skin diagnosis and care recommendations.

Amorepacific 'AI Skin Analysis & Care Solution' in Samsung Electronics' 'MICRO LED Beauty Mirror'

In addition, the new 'Skin Light Therapy 3S' from Amorepacific's beauty device brand makeON will be showcased at the booth. The device will be launched in March 2025, with a dedicated app seamlessly integrated with the 'AI Skin Analysis & Care Solution.'

The new 'Skin Light Therapy 3S' from Amorepacific's beauty device brand makeON

Amorepacific Group Chairman Kyungbae Suh will attend this year's CES events to visit Amorepacific's Innovation Awards showcase and new technology reveal. He will be touring exhibitions across various sectors and reviewing Amorepacific North America's business with Giovanni Valentini, President of Amorepacific North America.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590049/Amorepacific_Named_CES_2025_Innovation_Award__Honoree_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590050/Amorepacific_Named_CES_2025_Innovation_Award__Honoree_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590809/Amorepacific__AI_Skin_Analysis___Care_Solution__2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590808/makeON__Skin_Light_Therapy_3S.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amorepacific-named-ces-2025-innovation-award-honoree-302342584.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
