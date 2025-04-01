Amorepacific Museum of Art Presents New Exhibition of Korean Folk Painting, 'Beyond Joseon Minhwa'

Open through Jun 29, the exhibition - featuring 100 works from 20 institutions and private collections - celebrates the beauty of Korea through 'Minhwa' dating from Joseon dynasty to modern times

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific Museum of Art is pleased to present a special exhibition of traditional Korean art, "Beyond Joseon Minhwa," in celebration of Amorepacific's 80th anniversary. Running from March 27 to June 29, the exhibition showcases 'Minhwa' from Joseon dynasty to the modern era through a contemporary lens.

Minhwa, which literally translates to "painting of the people," refers to Korean folk painting created by ordinary people in the distant past. In recent years, these works have been gaining recognition for their unique compositions, expressions, colors, individuality and level of completeness, transcending time and space to align with contemporary aesthetics. The exhibition aims to celebrate the growing interest in Minhwa while providing a fresh point of view on the beauty of Korea.

The exhibition showcases Minhwa from a variety of perspectives by categorizing the works based on subject matter, allowing visitors to experience the unique expressions and aesthetics of Minhwa in depth. From highly detailed and sophisticated pieces to bold and distinctive works, the exhibition presents the diverse appeal and charm of Minhwa. In addition to works inspired by Korean court paintings, the exhibition also includes craftworks-including ceramics, metalwork, woodcraft and textiles-underscoring the influence of Minhwa on decorative arts while offering a glimpse into trends that dominated different eras.

A total of over 100 artworks from 20 institutions and private collections, as well as newly acquired pieces by Amorepacific Museum of Art and rarely seen masterpieces, will be on display. Notably, the museum will unveil "Bookshelves" by Yi Taek-gyun and "Geumgang Mountain" from its collection, in addition to best-known Minhwa works, such as "Tiger and Magpies," "Dragon in Clouds," and "A Fish Transforming into a Dragon (Rising from Obscurity to Fame)." Moreover, visitors will get a chance to see "Ethical Letters from Jeju Island" from the National Maritime Museum of Korea collection, "One Hundred Fans" from the Seoul National University Museum collection, "Lotus Flowers" from a private collection, and "Eight Views of Gwandong" lent by Hengso Museum of Keimyung University.

Accompanying the exhibition is a 400-page exhibition catalogue, featuring high-quality images, essays by 19 contributors and artwork descriptions by 18 scholars. The catalogue provides in-depth insights into Minhwa and its artistic significance, serving as an excellent opportunity to experience the rich diversity and captivating beauty of Minhwa from diverse perspectives.

In an effort to reduce waste and carbon emissions, Amorepacific Museum of Art is committed to sustainable exhibition practices. For this exhibition, more than 50% of the steel frames and glass from the 2023 exhibition "Beyond Folding Screens 2" were repurposed. Additionally, most of the partition walls were constructed using recycled materials from previous exhibitions, promoting waste reduction and resource circulation.

[Exhibition Overview]

Title: Beyond Joseon Minhwa

Duration: March 27, 2025 (Thu) - June 29, 2025 (Sun)

Opening hours: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Last admission at 5:30 PM / Closed on Mondays)

Location: Amorepacific Museum of Art (100, Hangang-daero, Yongsan-gu, Seoul)

Reservations: Book tickets through the Amorepacific Museum of Art's official website (http://apma.amorepacific.com)

Lending institutions: National Museum of Korea, Gyeongju National Museum, Jeonju National Museum, National Folk Museum of Korea, National Maritime Museum of Korea, National Agricultural Museum of Korea, The Korean Studies Institute, Gyeonggi Ceramic Museum, Seoul Museum of History, Busan Museum, Ulsan Museum, Jeonju Museum of History, Cheonan Museum, Seoul National University Museum, Hanyang University Museum, Hengso Museum of Keimyung University, Leeum Museum of Art, Horim Museum, Gana Foundation for Art and Culture (19 total)

Inquiries: Amorepacific Museum of Art / 02-6040-2345 / museum@amorepacific.com

