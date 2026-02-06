

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Amorepacific Holdings Corp. (00279K.KS, 002790.KS, 002795.KS), a South Korean manufacturer and marketer of cosmetics, personal care, and health products, on Friday reported profit in the fourth quarter compared with loss in the prior year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company came in at KRW 2.95 billion compared with the loss of KRW 6.34 billion in the previous year.



Operating income declined 30.7 percent to KRW 54.76 billion from KRW 79.03 billion in the prior year.



Net sales increased to KRW 1.26 trillion from KRW 1.18 trillion in the previous year.



