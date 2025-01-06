WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fairfield, New Jersey-based Abbey Specialty Foods has called back its select Wicklow Gold Cheddar style cheeses citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.The recall involves Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 5.2 oz product, with lot code 1113880 and UPC of 797776045730; as well as Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb 5.2 oz product with lot code 1113881 and UPC of 797776045778. Both products have sell by date of 6/2/2025.These impacted products had limited distribution in the United States and were sold in the states of MA, ME, NH, OH, CO. The company has informed the distributors and retailers about the affected products, which have since been removed from their shelves.The recall was initiated after Abbey Specialty Foods' supplier, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese Ltd., notified the firm they were recalling these products due to potential Listeria contamination.Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to the consumption of these products so far.Consumers are urged to refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the products.In recent recalls citing Listeria concern, Brooklyn-based New Age International Inc. in mid-December called back its 200g package of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom Product to Korea, while Norman Park, Georgia-based Baker Farms in early December called back their Baker Farms Curly Mustard.In late November, Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Yu Shang Food, Inc. expanded the recall of its ready-to-eat or RTE meat and poultry products, totaling 72,240 pounds, due to the same concern.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX