AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales increased for the fifth successive month in November, though the pace of growth eased slightly, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 2.2 percent annually in November, slower than the 2.3 percent increase in October.Sales of non-food products advanced 4.4 percent from last year, while turnover in the food sector dropped by 2.0 percent.Recreational goods stores, consumer electronics and white goods stores, DIY stores, clothing stores, drugstores, and shoe and leather goods stores had higher turnover in November than a year ago, the agency said.Data showed that online retail sales were 1.8 percent higher compared to last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX