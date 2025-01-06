Toyota Motor Corporation will make a presentation on Woven City at the CES 2025 press conference.
TOKYO, Jan 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation will make a presentation on Woven City at the CES 2025 press conference.
The press briefing will be live streamed on this webpage. Video from the presentation will be available on-demand after the live stream.
Live stream details
Date / Time
Monday, January 6, 2025, 13:00 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time)
Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 6:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)
*The starting time is subject to change depending on the circumstances.
Toyota attendee
Akio Toyoda, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Event detail
Presentation
Related Content:
CES 2025 Teaser: Welcome to Woven City
Toyota Times: Akio Returns to CES-Mark the Calendar for January 7!
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2025 JCN Newswire