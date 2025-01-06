



TOKYO, Jan 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation will make a presentation on Woven City at the CES 2025 press conference.The press briefing will be live streamed on this webpage. Video from the presentation will be available on-demand after the live stream.Live stream detailsDate / TimeMonday, January 6, 2025, 13:00 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time)Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 6:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)*The starting time is subject to change depending on the circumstances.Toyota attendeeAkio Toyoda, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)Event detailPresentationRelated Content:CES 2025 Teaser: Welcome to Woven CityToyota Times: Akio Returns to CES-Mark the Calendar for January 7!Source: Toyota Motor Corporation