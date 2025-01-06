BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production decreased marginally in November, largely due to weaker electricity output, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.
Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a flat change in the previous month.
Among the main sectors, electricity production decreased sharply by 15.3 percent over the year, and mining output was 2.3 percent lower. Meanwhile, manufacturing production showed a growth of 1.5 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production grew at a faster pace of 2.8 percent monthly in November versus a 1.5 percent decrease a month ago.
Without adjustment, industrial production shrank 2.5 percent annually in November, reversing a 2.5 recovery in October.
