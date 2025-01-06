BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production decreased marginally in November, largely due to weaker electricity output, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a flat change in the previous month.Among the main sectors, electricity production decreased sharply by 15.3 percent over the year, and mining output was 2.3 percent lower. Meanwhile, manufacturing production showed a growth of 1.5 percent.On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production grew at a faster pace of 2.8 percent monthly in November versus a 1.5 percent decrease a month ago.Without adjustment, industrial production shrank 2.5 percent annually in November, reversing a 2.5 recovery in October.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX