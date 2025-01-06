BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks started the week on a positive note, with banks and technology stocks leading the surge ahead of key U.S. and European economic data due later in the week.The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.1 percent at 508.77 after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.3 percent to snap a five-day losing streak on Friday.The German DAX edged up by 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 added 0.6 percent ahead of a December German inflation reading and final figures of December services activity across major European economies due later in the day.The U.K.'s resources-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent after iron ore prices fell below US$100 ($160.73) per ton on Friday.The euro edged higher against the dollar after French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said the 2025 budget will aim narrow the deficit to between 5 percent and 5.5 percent of economic output.Spectris, a British providing instrumentation and controls, rose nearly 3 percent after HSBC's rating upgrade to 'buy' from 'hold'.Infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty edged up slightly after an announcement that it has appointed its corporate brokers to manage an initial tranche of its 2025 share buyback program.Diversified Energy Company fell 1.6 percent as it announced the acquisition of several assets in America's Appalachian Basin, across Virginia, West Virginia and Alabama.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX