JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) said it has achieved a significant breakthrough in the development of its N-type TOPCon-based perovskite tandem solar cell. The company said the cell achieved an impressive conversion efficiency of 33.84%, surpassing JinkoSolar's previous record of 33.24%. The perovskite tandem solar cell utilizes JinkoSolar's N-type high-efficiency monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell as the bottom cell, enhanced by significant advancements across multiple key technologies.Jin Hao, CTO of Jinko Solar Co., said, 'Once again, we have achieved remarkable progress in solar cell efficiency as a result of our ongoing investments in R&D and steadfast commitment to excellence.'