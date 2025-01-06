WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A state of emergency has been declared in seven U.S. states as the central and eastern parts of the country reeling under heavy winter storm, snowfall and cold temperatures.Winter storm alerts issued by state and weather agencies cover more than 60 million people nationwide.Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas and New Jersey are the worst-affected states.Thousands of flights have reportedly been delayed, while many services cancelled.Many schools in the region have declared that they will remain closed due to the storm.NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has warned that following the winter storm, cold temperatures are expected across much of the central and eastern United States this week. Morning temperatures dipping into the single digits and below zero are forecast for many regions with a fresh snowpack.According to the latest forecast, on Monday, a major disruptive winter storm will affect the area from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic, leading to severe travel delays. The storm will produce 6-12 inches of snow across the Mid-Atlantic, including the Washington, D.C. metro area.The SPC has issued a Marginal Risk level of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Southeast through Tuesday morning, accompanied by frequent lightning, severe wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and hail.Since hazardous travel conditions are possible, travelers have been advised to anticipate significant traffic disruptions, with reports of many roads cut off.Residents across a vast region stretching from Kansas to the mid-Atlantic have been warned of power outages.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX