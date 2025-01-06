WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US federal agencies will release their annual assessments of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2024 later this week.At a news conference at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, climate researchers from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will provide a recap and ranking of the global temperature for last year, the significant global weather and climate events from that period, and a review of the ocean heat content and sea ice.Gavin Schmidt, director, NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and Russ Vose, chief, Monitoring and Assessment Branch, NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, will hold the media briefing.NOAA and NASA collect and analyze the world's temperature data and independently produce a record of Earth's surface temperatures, as well as changes based on historical observations over land and ocean, every year.Consistency between the two independent analyses, and analyses produced by other countries increases confidence in the accuracy and assessment of the data and resulting conclusions.These analyses provide government and business leaders with critical decision-making information.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX