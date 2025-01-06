WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has imposed a $2 million penalty against JetBlue for operating multiple chronically delayed flights.The penalty marks the first time DOT has fined an airline for chronic flight delays - a prohibited unrealistic scheduling practice which can harm both passengers and fair competition across the airline industry. DOT said that half of the penalty is going to compensate JetBlue customers affected by the airline's chronic delays or any future disruptions caused by JetBlue within the next year.DOT is also investigating other airlines for unrealistic flight schedules.'Illegal chronic flight delays make flying unreliable for travelers. Today's action puts the airline industry on notice that we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'The department will enforce the law against airlines with chronic delays or unrealistic scheduling practices in order to protect healthy competition and ensure passengers are treated fairly.'DOT rules prohibit airlines from promising unrealistic schedules that do not reflect actual flight departure and arrival times. Chronically delaying a flight for more than four consecutive months is one form of unrealistic scheduling. Under DOT rules, a flight is chronically delayed if it is flown at least 10 times a month and arrives more than 30 minutes late more than 50 percent of the time. Cancellations are included as delays within this calculation.DOT's investigation uncovered that JetBlue operated four chronically delayed flights at least 145 times between June 2022 through November 2023. Each flight was chronically delayed for five straight months in a row or more. Despite DOT warning JetBlue about the chronic delays on its flight between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., the airline continued to operate three more chronically delayed flights between Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Fla. and JFK, and between Fort Lauderdale and Windsor Locks, Conn.The Bureau of Transportation Statistics estimates that the airline was responsible for over 70 percent of the disruptions for the four chronically delayed flights. Regardless of the cause of the disruption for any specific flight, the department rules provide airlines adequate time to fix their schedule after a flight becomes chronically delayed to avoid illegal unrealistic scheduling. JetBlue failed to do so, according to DOT.DOT's order requires JetBlue cease and desist its chronic flight delays and pay a $2 million penalty.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX