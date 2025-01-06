LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's trade deficit increased in November from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.The trade gap rose to EUR 292.8 million in November from EUR 243.8 million in the same month last year. In October, the shortfall was EUR 3.1 billion.Exports climbed 5.2 percent year-on-year in November, and imports rose 5.9 percent.The value of imports from EU member states went down by 3.9 percent, and from EU non member countries, it rose by 17.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX