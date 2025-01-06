Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") CEO, Scott Eldridge, comments on the recent announcement by Natural Resources Canada that it has conditionally approved funding for Nova Scotia with the stated goal of boosting Canada's critical minerals potential.(1) Military Metals is already invested in Nova Scotia's critical metals potential via its recent acquisition of the historical West Gore antimony-gold mine and surrounding property, and very much look forward to potentially accessing the various funding mechanisms that have now been adopted. It will help in our efforts and those of any other companies exploring for critical metals in Nova Scotia.

Canada's list of critical minerals includes antimony among a total of thirty-one metals. Nova Scotia has identified sixteen critical minerals of paramount importance to the province, including antimony, cobalt, copper, gallium, germanium, graphite, indium, lithium, manganese, molybdenum, niobium, rare earth elements (REE), tantalum, tin, tungsten, and zinc. The focused approach was partially based on potential and identification of such mineral resources within Nova Scotia. According to the province's strategy, it selected minerals to be included as critical based on four criteria: exploration potential, requirements for meeting carbon emissions targets, supply and demand imbalance in a global context, and the likelihood of presenting a strategic opportunity for Nova Scotia.(1)

Adopted in 2023, the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, CCMS, has allocated $3.8 Billion in funding towards Canadian projects. The Company looks forward to advancing West Gore and potentially accessing some of the available funds to support its efforts.

Attendance at Nova Scotia Mineral Resource Forum

Members of Military Metals' management team will be attending the Nova Scotia Mineral Resouce Forum on January 14 and 15, 2025, to be held in Halifax.

Appointment of Vice President, Corporate Development

The Company is also pleased to report the appointment of Jeremy Ross as Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Ross is a venture capitalist with over twenty-five years of experience in capital markets. His company, Blackhill Consulting, specializes in capital raising for private and public companies and has participated in multiple Initial Public Offerings, reverse takeovers and incubating companies ranging from micro-cap to senior listings on the TSX, Nasdaq and NYSE. Mr. Ross has an extensive business network including strong relationships with private equity, institutional, and high-net-worth individuals.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based publicly-listed company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

