Free Battery Metal Limited (CSE: FREE) (formerly, Titus Energy Corp.) ("FREE" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce elevated gallium values from bedrock grab samples collected on the Mound Lake Property, south of Lake Nipigon in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The Mound Lake Property encompasses 243 single-cell unpatented mineral claims covering over 4,800 hectares in a prolific mining district.

The northern part of the property, near the contact between the Mound Lake Pluton and metasedimentary country rocks, has demonstrated consistent, elevated gallium values. These results coincide with elevated levels of other critical metals, including beryllium (Be), lithium (Li), and rubidium (Rb), near the Larson Creek and Mound Creek faults.

Exploration Highlights

The exploration of Free Battery's Mound Lake Property commenced in the summer of 2023. Between June 30 and July 16, a comprehensive prospecting and grab sampling program was conducted, during which 213 rock samples were collected and sent for analysis. The results of this initial program were previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated September 7, 2023.

As a follow-up to the summer campaign, an additional 164 samples were collected and analyzed for trace element geochemistry using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-MS measurement. Results from this second phase confirmed notably higher gallium values compared to the initial program.

Elevated Gallium Results

Analysis of both sampling campaigns has identified 12 bedrock grab samples with gallium values exceeding 50 ppm, with the highest result measuring 110.5 ppm. For comparison, gallium abundances in fertile granites and pegmatites typically peak at ~90 ppm, while the average crustal abundance is approximately 19 ppm.

Over 70% of the samples from the Mound Lake Property returned gallium values above crustal abundance.

Table 1: Highlighted Selected Samples with Elevated Gallium Samples

Sample

Number Easting

(UTM Zone 16) Northing

(UTM Zone 16) Ga

(ppm) Sample Description 107359 388851 5446455 78.5 20 to 40 cm wide pegmatite dyke in coarse-grained, equigranular, leucogranite host; dyke contains large ( < 4 cm) books of muscovite and black, columnar tourmaline. 107362 388746 5446796 75.8 Leucogranite cut by a 30 cm wide, quartz-rich pegmatite dyke with large ( < 5 cm) muscovite books and tourmaline crystals up to 5 cm long. The core of the dyke is predominantly quartz, with some scattered potassium feldspar, mica, and tourmaline megacrysts. 107367 388939 5447262 91.9 Pink pegmatite dyke within coarse-grained, equigranular, leucogranite host. Dyke has large ( < 6 cm) books of muscovite. 107380 388523 5447923 110.5 Lenticular, north-trending, pink, beryl-bearing pegmatite, approximately 4 x 15 m in size, within metasedimentary host rock. Pegmatite lens contains quartz and K-feldspar megacrysts, metasedimentary enclaves, large ( < 5 cm) muscovite books and creamy-white beryl up to 3 cm long and 0.5 cm wide. 107384 388383 5447902 61.5 Eastern outcrop of granitic dyke from GWS-152.



107398 390860 5447867 55.1 Light-pink pegmatite dyke within pink, medium-grained, equigranular granite. Dyke has large ( < 3 cm) books of muscovite. K043563 387578 5447417 51.4 Quartz-dominant, foliation-parallel, leucogranite dykes/dykelets within foliated metasedimentary host rock; very fine-grained, light blue apatite and perhaps creamy green epidote noted. K043570 386418 5447726 56.0 10 cm wide, light-coloured, muscovite- and apatite-bearing, leucogranite dyke within metasedimentary host rock. Fine-grained white, sugary matrix with very fine-grained clusters of apatite along dyke margins. K043577 389643 5447846 54.1 Creamy-white, muscovite-bearing lenticular pegmatite dyke within metasedimentary host rock. Dyke lenses range from 1 cm to 1 m wide. Green muscovite is foliated parallel to dyke margins. K043593 384322 5445561 61.2 Pink, muscovite- and tourmaline-bearing, pegmatite dyke within metasedimentary host rock. Quartz and locally graphic-textured K-feldspar megacrysts. K043627

384324 5442945 50.1 White, muscovite- and tourmaline-bearing pegmatite dyke within metasedimentary host rock. Green, epidote-altered muscovite and black, columnar tourmaline set in quartz. K043812 384270 5445820 62.2 Pink, medium- to coarse-grained, muscovite- and tourmaline-bearing, > 10 m wide pegmatite, with 3 x 5 cm green muscovite books and graphic-textured feldspar.

The Company is prioritizing exploration in the northern zones of the Mound Lake Property. Further detailed analysis and mapping will be conducted to identify potential targets for follow-up investigation and possible drilling. The Ontario Mineral Inventory defines any gallium assay of 150 ppm or higher as a "Mineral Occurrence," underscoring the significance of these findings.





Figure 1: Topographic Map of <50 PPM Gallium Samples

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9937/236047_b7682570f48e8a93_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Bedrock Geology Map of <50 PPM Gallium Samples

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9937/236047_b7682570f48e8a93_002full.jpg

A comprehensive report on the 2023 grassroots exploration program is available for review on Geology Ontario.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for Free Battery included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smyk, P.Geo. Mr. Smyk is a Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

All samples were bagged, sealed, and stored inside a storage locker until delivery to an independent laboratory, ALS Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2017). The initial batch of samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). Standards and blanks were submitted with the shipment to supplement the lab's internal controls.

About Free Battery Metal Limited

Free Battery Metal Limited is a publicly traded company exploring for lithium and other critical minerals. The Company is committed to responsible mining practices and is actively exploring the Mound Lake Property in northwestern Ontario. The property comprises 243 single-cell unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 4,860 hectares.

The Company views lithium and other rare metals as critical commodities in supporting the global transition to green technologies, including electric vehicles. The Mound Lake Property is a key asset in the Company's portfolio, offering significant potential for the extraction of high-demand battery metals.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's potential mineralization and exploration of the Mound Lake Property in northwestern Ontario, and the potential for the discovery of Lithium and other rare metals.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Target's material properties; the Company's ability to develop the Mound Lake Property; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; and the Company's ability to realize upon the potential discovery of Lithium and other rare or critical metals on its properties.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the mining industry in general; the potential future unviability of the Company's material property; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's activities; risks associated with the Company's ability to generate a profit; and the Company's inability to realize upon the potential discovery of Lithium and other rare metals on its properties.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

