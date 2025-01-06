NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Singapore-based CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd. (GDTC) announced Monday that it has entered into a Business & Research Collaboration Agreement or BRCA with SunAct Cancer Institute Private Limited in India. The BRCA has a term of five years.Under the BRCA, CytoMed and SunAct will explore and investigate the safety, tolerability, potency, and efficacy of CytoMeds proprietary allogeneic gamma delta T cells to treat various cancers, including solid tumors, in human subjects through clinical research, including a Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial in India.CytoMed and Mumbai-based SunAct will be the joint sponsors of the Clinical Trial, working with the medical team in the SunAct Cancer Institute. It will be led by Vijay Patil, a medical oncologist and immunotherapy specialist and the founder of SunAct.The company said it will provide scientific and technical assistance in the planning and conduct of the Clinical Trial. The firm will also be responsible for the manufacturing of the allogeneic gamma delta T cells as the investigational product.Patil said they expect to identify the types of cancers the therapy will work for, including the side effects of the same if any and how they might manage them.CytoMeds Chairman Peter Choo added, 'CytoMeds collaboration with SunAct is timely and complements our core focus of harnessing CytoMeds proprietary off-the-shelf technologies to develop novel donor-derived cell-based allogeneic immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers at affordable cost. We are aligned with the foresight of our partner SunAct to provide affordable no-option cancer therapeutics that could improve patients quality of life.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX