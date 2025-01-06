WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ceva (CEVA) and MediaTek announced a partnership to enhance the mobile entertainment experience, bringing the Ceva-RealSpace Elevate multi-channel spatial audio with head tracking solution to the recently introduced MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship 5G smartphone chip using Bluetooth LE Audio. Ceva-RealSpace Elevate is Ceva's premium spatial audio software offering for Android and Windows devices, providing an immersive spatial audio experience for multi-channel and ambisonics content.Will Chen, Wireless Business Group, Assistant General Manager from MediaTek, said: 'Users can experience high-quality audio that matches the visual clarity of 4K streaming video and gaming, all while benefiting from better performance, enhanced AI and improved battery life.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX