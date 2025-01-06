The newest release integrates AI and Intelligent Automation to accelerate B2B point of sales and order management across sales channels for quicker ROI

DataXstream LLC, an SAP® Endorsed app and Gold-level partner developing innovative solutions for SAP sales and distribution, today announced the fourth release of its award-winning OMS+ platform, which significantly accelerates quote and order processing capabilities within SAP S/4 HANA On-Premise and SAP S/4 HANA Private Cloud environments.

Faster Order and Document Transactions

McKinsey Company reports that companies who leverage technology and automation for their sales teams report a 10-15% efficiency boost, which translates into more time with customers and less time on back-office tasks. (Source: McKinsey Company, "An unconstrained future: How generative AI could reshape B2B sales", September 16, 2024).

By integrating DataXstream's OMS+ IA Intelligent Automation technology into the OMS+ 4 platform, B2B organizations will be able to immediately create and process orders from emails, PDFs, and Excel documents with minimal human touch no separate add-on purchase required. The proprietary AI model will significantly reduce manual entry time and speedup quote and order creation.

AI Assistant for Increased Efficiency

Included in this release is an AI assistant that will assist sales and customer service reps by quickly retrieving customer and order information, reducing time spent on manual searches. This will allow them to focus on more on high-value activities.

Faster Implementation

The newest version of OMS+ enables faster, more seamless implementations which reduces complexity and allows organizations to quickly deploy the software and start realizing value sooner.

Large Language Model (LLM) Integration

Large Language Model (LLM) integration will now be standard in OMS+, giving organizations the ability to better understand and process unstructured data, such as email and PDFs, with greater accuracy and speed. This will greatly streamline workflows and allows companies to handle complex sales and order processes more efficiently.

Automated Material Matching

There is often a gap between how customers describe products and how it is represented in a company's database. Most software requires an exact match, which greatly hinders and slows down the order process, especially on large quotes. OMS+ 4 allows organizations to identify and validate materials in SAP by matched logged data attributes using the proprietary AI model. Automated Material Matching reduces manual search time and ensures data accuracy and consistency.

Enhanced User Interface

The newest release of OMS+ features a redesigned, modern interface with intuitive navigation for enhanced usability. The thoughtfully designed UI also prioritizes inclusivity, ensuring the platform is usable by everyone to deliver a frictionless experience for users.

"I am extremely proud of this release and confident it will be a game-changer for SAP users who struggle with complex sales and order processes," said Tim Yates, CEO, DataXstream. "By incorporating our intelligent automation and AI technology into the OMS+ platform, we are delivering a solution that is unmatched in the market today."

