LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate increased slightly in November after remaining steady in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.7 percent in November from 6.6 percent in October.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.5 percent.There were 363,800 unemployed people in November, up from 362,800 in the previous month.The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16 to 24 age group, declined to 21.5 percent in November from 22.1 in October.The employment rate came in at 64.2 percent in November, down slightly from 64.3 percent in the preceding month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX