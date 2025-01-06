AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced Sara Farrup (nee Mitchell) has assumed the role of Head of Global Markets as part of a planned leadership transition, first announced in September 2024. Ms. Farrup, who reports to AXIS President and CEO Vince Tizzio and is part of the Company's Executive Committee, succeeds longtime Head of Global Markets Mark Gregory, who will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the Company through March. Ms. Farrup is based in the Company's London office.

"I am proud to join AXIS as Head of Global Markets at this exciting point in the Company's journey," commented Ms. Farrup. "I feel privileged to join an already strong team within Global Markets and am confident that together we can build on the positive momentum that already exists while providing our talent with a strong and vibrant culture that is conducive to success."

"In Sara, we have appointed an outstanding leader to guide our Global Markets business into its next chapter," commented Mr. Tizzio. "Sara brings extensive specialty knowledge and a rich understanding of international markets, an established track record for success, and strong values that align with our culture."

Mr. Tizzio added: "On behalf of all of AXIS, I extend my gratitude to Mark for his outstanding leadership. We are grateful for all Mark has done to elevate AXIS Global Markets as a leading player, and I am deeply appreciative for his partnership and friendship."

About Sara Farrup

Ms. Farrup joins AXIS following a 13-year tenure at Chubb where she held a series of leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility. Since 2021, in her role as Divisional President of Continental Europe and MENA, she was responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, accident and health, and consumer lines operations across 25 countries. Previously, she served in managerial roles at RSA and Allianz Insurance.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.1 billion at September 30, 2024, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250106334946/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Cliff Gallant

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

+1 415 262 6843

Media Contact

Mairi MacDonald

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

mairi.macdonald@axiscapital.com

+44 7785 280 083