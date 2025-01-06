Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
06.01.25
15:53 Uhr
28,890 Euro
-0,420
-1,43 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2025 14:50 Uhr
191 Leser
T-Mobile: T-Mobile Readies for Winter Storm Blair

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / T-Mobile

As Winter Storm Blair moves into the U.S., T-Mobile is taking proactive measures to help ensure customers, communities and first responders stay connected through severe rain, snow, ice, thunderstorms and freezing temperatures expected from the plains to the East Coast.

With technical response plans tailored to winter storms, T-Mobile's emergency teams are equipped to address challenges effectively. From technology readiness to team mobilization, we're preparing to minimize disruptions and working to keep our network running strong.

Network Hardening & Readiness

We've fortified critical network equipment, including inspecting and fueling permanent and portable generators and reinforcing infrastructure like facilities and towers, ensuring backup systems are in place and operational. As the storm unfolds, T-Mobile's network teams will actively monitor conditions and deploy resources to boost and restore connectivity where needed.

T-Mobile continues to invest in innovative technologies to enhance network resilience during extreme weather. Using AI-driven tools like the Cognitive Self-Organizing Network (SON), automated coverage optimization, and guided digital antenna tilting, we can adapt in real-time to keep customers connected. These advancements, combined with extensive network hardening efforts such as redundant backhaul routes and overlapping coverage, reduce interruptions and improve recovery times.

Public Safety and First Responders

T-Mobile is engaged with numerous federal, state and local officials and emergency management agencies in the states expected to be impacted. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

First responders and emergency officials can sign up for Wireless Priority Service (WPS) to automatically get priority access and preemption for voice and priority access for data on T-Mobile's network at no cost.

Community Support

Our teams are standing by and ready to support impacted communities with Wi-Fi, power, device charging, charging supplies and other services as they are identified and when safe to do so.

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile's Emergency Response, and follow @TMobileNews on X to stay up to date with the latest company news.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
