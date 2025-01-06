Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc., (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BPAI" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-driven adtech solutions, is proud to announce the release of its annual shareholder letter, marking a transformative year of milestones and innovation.

In the letter, BrandPilot AI's leadership reflects on an extraordinary year that saw the company:

Achieve Strategic Growth : Successfully complete an RTO merger and secure listings on the CSE and OTC markets.

Launch Market-Defining Products : Introduce groundbreaking solutions, including Spectrum IQ , AdAi , and Social Runway , all designed to optimize marketing ROI for enterprises and B2B brands.

Expand Its Vision: Lay the foundation for leveraging AI and micro-influencer strategies to disrupt traditional marketing in regulated and underserved markets.

"2024 was the year BrandPilot AI took its first bold steps toward massive growth," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "We are building momentum by launching innovative products and forging a clear path toward redefining enterprise marketing with AI-driven solutions. The annual shareholder letter captures the incredible progress we've made and sets a clear vision for 2025 and beyond."

The letter also emphasizes the company's twofold strategy: driving hypergrowth through partnerships and marketing operations and pursuing strategic M&A opportunities to accelerate its pathway to growth.

BrandPilot AI's annual shareholder letter is now available for download on the company's investor center.

BPAI is an adtech platform that leverages artificial intelligence to optimize brand engagement and performance for enterprise clients in regulated markets. The Company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, enables marketers to harness the power of micro-influencers to unlock ROI across digital campaigns. The Company also provides software solutions to brands and agencies that are looking to enhance their search engine marketing, influencer marketing and social media marketing campaigns.

