WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seven U.S. soldiers were inducted into the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes during an off-site ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.Pvt. Bruno R. Orig, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Cpl. Fred B. McGee, Pfc. Charles R. Johnson and Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, who served in the Korean War, were inducted into the Hall of Heroes posthumously.From the Vietnam War, both Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr. and Pfc. Kenneth J. David were inducted. David was the only living inductee.Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George inducted the soldiers into the Hall of Heroes.'It's incredibly powerful to hear these seven stories of sheer bravery and sacrifice,' said Austin, who himself served in the Army for more than 40 years. 'The soldiers whom we honor today came from different walks of life, from different communities and from different parts of our country.'All these soldiers received the Medal of Honor at a ceremony held at the White House Friday.Except for Pfc. David, the family members accepted the decoration on their behalf from President Joe Biden.The names of all service members who receive the Medal of Honor are enshrined at the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes.Orig, Nakamura and Johnson were killed in action while serving in Korea, while Nelson was killed in action serving in Vietnam. Following service in wartime, McGee spent more than 40 years working in the steel industry and also served in multiple civic organizations. He died in 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cavazos continued service in the Army until 1984 and retired as a four-star general. He died in 2017.David, the only living medal recipient, has spent the decades following the Vietnam War serving military veterans in his community.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX