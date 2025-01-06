CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Expectations that the new U.S. government's tariff policy would be softer than expected lifted global market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. European benchmarks surged amidst relief at a potentially softer-than-expected U.S. trade policy. Asian benchmarks are trading on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index declined close to a percent amidst a weak dollar and an uptick in inflation that lifted the euro. Bond yields are moving in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices rallied on positive demand outlook. Gold is trading just above the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a strong positive note.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,884.00, up 0.36% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,987.40, up 0.75% Germany's DAX at 20,095.12, up 0.93% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,233.38, up 0.11% France's CAC 40 at 7,391.96, up 1.51% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,945.35, up 1.52% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,307.05, down 1.47% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,257.40, up 0.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,206.92, down 0.14% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,688.29, down 0.36%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0425, up 1.14% GBP/USD at 1.2548, up 1.03% USD/JPY at 156.58, down 0.42% AUD/USD at 0.6298, up 1.38% USD/CAD at 1.4306, down 0.98% Dollar Index at 107.90, down 0.97%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.587%, down 0.17% Germany at 2.4385%, up 0.47% France at 3.267%, down 0.70% U.K. at 4.6445%, up 1.08% Japan at 1.121%, down 0.36%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $77.05, up 0.71%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $74.53, up 0.77%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,655.91, up 0.05%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $99,458.73, up 1.69% Ethereum at $3,655.30, up 1.01% XRP at $2.40, up 1.64% Solana at $217.44, up 1.64% BNB at $712.83, up 0.07%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX