CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Expectations that the new U.S. government's tariff policy would be softer than expected lifted global market sentiment.
Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. European benchmarks surged amidst relief at a potentially softer-than-expected U.S. trade policy. Asian benchmarks are trading on a mostly negative note.
The Dollar Index declined close to a percent amidst a weak dollar and an uptick in inflation that lifted the euro. Bond yields are moving in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices rallied on positive demand outlook. Gold is trading just above the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a strong positive note.
Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.
Stock Indexes:
DJIA (US30) at 42,884.00, up 0.36% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,987.40, up 0.75% Germany's DAX at 20,095.12, up 0.93% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,233.38, up 0.11% France's CAC 40 at 7,391.96, up 1.51% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,945.35, up 1.52% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,307.05, down 1.47% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,257.40, up 0.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,206.92, down 0.14% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,688.29, down 0.36%
Currencies:
EUR/USD at 1.0425, up 1.14% GBP/USD at 1.2548, up 1.03% USD/JPY at 156.58, down 0.42% AUD/USD at 0.6298, up 1.38% USD/CAD at 1.4306, down 0.98% Dollar Index at 107.90, down 0.97%
Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:
U.S. at 4.587%, down 0.17% Germany at 2.4385%, up 0.47% France at 3.267%, down 0.70% U.K. at 4.6445%, up 1.08% Japan at 1.121%, down 0.36%
Commodities:
Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $77.05, up 0.71%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $74.53, up 0.77%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,655.91, up 0.05%.
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin at $99,458.73, up 1.69% Ethereum at $3,655.30, up 1.01% XRP at $2.40, up 1.64% Solana at $217.44, up 1.64% BNB at $712.83, up 0.07%
