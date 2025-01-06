Listen now: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-2kj55-178d7ea

Starting with the initial episode: "Turnium Overview and Highlights 2024"

Future podcasts to discuss new CPE device and Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) integration

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, including an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform, announces the launch of its brand-new Turnium Podcast series, created by the I Made It Co-op team, starting with the initial episode: "Turnium Overview and Highlights 2024."

Whether you're a tech enthusiast, business leader, or an investor, this episode is packed with valuable takeaways. In Episode 1, we take a deep dive into the latest advancements and key milestones of Turnium Technology Group Inc (TTGI). This podcast offers a comprehensive look at how TTGI continues to innovate in the world of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions designed to revolutionize secure connectivity for service providers and businesses globally.

In this episode, we'll spotlight our achievements from the past year, discuss exciting developments for 2024, and explore how TTGI is setting new standards in network reliability, performance, cybersecurity and scalability. Whether you're a current partner, potential client, or simply intrigued by the future of secure networking technology, this podcast is your gateway to understanding TTGI's impact and vision for 2024 and beyond.

In future podcasts, we will focus on exciting new features we are working on including: (1) the next-generation V7.0 of our SD-WAN software, designed for unmatched speed and reliability, positioning TTGI as the provider of potentially the fastest SD-WAN software on the planet; (2) the development of a groundbreaking line of Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), integrating an advanced AI-routing engine and Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) technology; (3) empowering exponential growth using an AI-powered Marketing & Sales Engine which drives new revenues to our worldwide channel partners; and (4) understanding our "sell-through" business model, which leverages our channel partners skills and expertise to expand our products and services into the end client's businesses. Our innovation is redefining traditional IT & communications standards delivering unparalleled security, speed, and intelligence - reshaping the future of acquiring, deploying and using technology.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

